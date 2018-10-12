I Applied to 200 Jobs and All I Got Was This Moderate-Severe Depression

“And when everything else is gone, you can be rich in loss.”
– Rebecca Solnit, A Field Guide to Getting Lost
About Me, Your Friendly Neighborhood Millennial:
I was your garden-variety smart kid, shuffled through GATE programs of every type from kindergarten onward. In sixth grade, I left the classroom in the afternoons to study Latin roots with our school’s principal for the spelling bee circuit. As you can probably imagine, I was bullied a lot (Apparently, no one likes a first-grader who says “in addition to” instead of “and.”). I went to a competitive high school near Silicon Valley, where– with my AP courses– I had a 4.0 cumulative GPA, but was not in the top 10% of my class.
After getting summarily rejected from the Ivies, I went to a small university in Oregon, where I worked harder than I thought possible to graduate a year early with two degrees. My reasons for adhering to this less-than-brilliant plan were the following: 1) the astronomical cost of college tuition, and 2) the desire to move to New York to be with my high school boyfriend, who ended up ghosting me at the end of my sophomore year in college (s/o to my ex, you heartless used gym sock*). Here comes the controversial part: I got both of my degrees in the humanities. I know, I know. I was young and naive. But I loved writing and reading more than anything else, and I wasn’t sure, especially given my intensifying feelings of loneliness and depression, that I would be able to graduate if I wasn’t doing something loved. I tacked on the Spanish degree because I loved studying the language, and hoped it would make me more marketable later on. Like most ambitious English majors, I hoped I would find work in either teaching or writing after graduation.
Long story short, I ended up graduating magna cum laude, won my department’s award, and learned that no one really wants to talk about E.M. Forster while playing beer pong. Go figure.
Post-graduation, I attended a fully-funded MA program in English with the hope of seeing if academia was a viable field for me. Though my most promising offer was from Boston College, I could not attend the program for financial reasons. Even as a fully-funded candidate, there is no way I could have afforded to live in the Boston metro area as a full-time student, and I already had an undergraduate student loan. I ended up accepting an offer from Oregon State University, where I would get to teach English Composition for a generous stipend.
Another long story short: It was fantastic. I loved it. But as many of my readers know, there are simply no jobs in the humanities, especially in English Lit. Like every baby academic who is just beginning to fall in love with Eve Sedgwick and affect theory, I wanted to continue on to my PhD, but I was also reaching graduation knowing that my future would likely end up like this:
or this:
The Job Search:
Before I finished graduate school, I met with a career counselor at OSU and explained that I might like to pursue a career where I could remain part of university life, i.e. as a low-level administrator. For jobs even at that tier, she told me I would likely need another MA in “Higher Education Administration”. Really? Another MA? That I would have to pay in full for? To use the same programs and software that I had already been using as an instructor at OSU? Okay.
I heard her, but I also ended up applying to a lot of entry-level admin jobs, most of which amounted to working as a receptionist. I didn’t get any interviews.
After a summer of job searching, and increasingly desperate for cash, I began working retail at a local bookstore, thinking that I could continue looking for a position while I earned minimum wage. I ended up there for a year. Every few months, I was given tasks that increased in complexity and responsibility– everything from daily bookkeeping to making bank deposits for the store– while being told it wasn’t likely I would ever get a raise beyond a cashier’s minimum wage. At the store, nearly all of us had a college education or more, but we were treated like high schoolers with little to no intelligence. For example, one member of upper management referred to us as “the blind leading the blind.” Another, when I gave my two weeks notice, assumed it was because I was starting college as a freshman in the fall, expressing utter shock after she learned that I was 24 with an MA degree. In addition to those comments, there was the daily drudgery of being condescended to and degraded by everyone’s favorite I-must-speak-to-the-manager-immediately shoppers, who a) routinely berate you for store policies you have no control over and b) treat you like a thoughtless robot.
Some ~special highlights~ from a couple of my favorite customers:
– “Oh, I take everything a woman says with a pound and a half of salt.”
– “I’m looking for books about the USSR. I bet you don’t know what that is, do you?”
– “The fact that you don’t keep track of everything your customers purchase is just ridiculous. You know, it’s because of you that Jeff Bezos is winning. Because. Of. You.”
Later that year, I moved with my partner to a town about 40 minutes away from the bookstore. At that time, the owners of the store were running skeleton crew, and had almost no one to close the store at 9 PM.They were going to “promote me” for 25 cents more an hour to “be in charge” at night. In other words, they were going to ensure that I took mostly closing shifts by trying to inflate my ego with…a quarter (Hang in there fellow retail workers. Solidarity.).
Hitting 150:
While working at the bookstore, I applied to dozens of positions. But now, with no income, I had to increase the rate and quantity of my job applications. Anyone who has conducted a less-than-casual job search in 2018 will be familiar with the tedious nature of applying to jobs over the internet. You attach a resume and cover letter to whichever portal is associated with that position, then you have to re-insert every item of on your resume, including job experiences, references, demographic information, and educational experiences, into algorithm-friendly online forms, and then answer a variety of supplemental questions. I suppose all that makes a kind of sense. But lately, the process has become even more ridiculous.
For example, Indeed.com, my job search platform of choice, now has its own assessment quizzes according to job type. I’ve applied to a lot of receptionist positions, for example, where the company asks you to take a “Receptionist Quiz” filled with questions like “If this is Steve’s schedule, and this is Sarah’s, what time can they both meet with Client X?” and “How would you label a folder than contains information about Printer Setup?” I have taken this “Receptionist Assessment” about 15 times. None of the companies I took the quiz for ever met me in person, and I doubt a human being even looked at my application materials. I have also taken dozens of in-house corporate assessments, where you are asked to spend about 45 minutes rating your personal attributes on a 7-point Likert scale and then respond to multiple-choice questions about everything from shoplifting to coworker drug abuse. Again, for the ultimate reward of that sweet, sweet minimum wage.
In interviews, I am rarely asked anything about myself or my experiences, but instead given a list of corporate-sounding and depersonalized questions. I understand that for large businesses and universities, some of this is designed to eliminate bias in the interview process. That’s good. But more often than not, the result is an interview where you walk away feeling like your interviewers still don’t know a single thing about you or what you can offer them. Which is…kind of the point of an interview.
Another example: In the past year, the majority of my interviews have lasted around 15-25 minutes, and have consisted of an average of 10 questions that almost exclusively provide sample scenarios that you could probably solve a lot more efficiently after receiving training for the position you are applying for. The other questions are always enormously vague, and don’t provide a lot of opportunities to sell yourself. Here’s a great one I got a few weeks ago:
“Name a time where you were given technology that you had never used before, and explain how you overcame that challenge in detail.” Um, I don’t know, I used Google? I figured it out? This is seriously one of ten questions you are going to ask me before you send me out the door?
Some ~special highlights~ from interviews I have been on:
- While interviewing at a local law firm for a receptionist position, I was told in the first portion of the interview that it was clear that I had an introverted and submissive personality, and that it would be in my best interest to alter myself a bit before the lawyers came in to meet me because “they don’t really like people with the kind of personality that I have,” or something to that effect. No call or email back after the interview, even for a rejection.
- At an interview for a classroom assistant position, I was led into an empty room, asked maybe three questions (while awkwardly standing across from my interviewer– we never even sat down), then thanked and sent on my way. I drove 45 minutes to that interview. For similar interviews that I have been on, I had to miss shifts at work. No call or email back after that interview, either.
- At a nonprofit nursery for low-income families, I was told after the interview that I needed to apply to the Oregon Registry** as part of the job application process, and that the organization prefers employees to have about a Step 8 on the registry. It was a process that took nearly two months and tons of paperwork. When my registration was approved, I was given a Step 3 on the registry because “it wasn’t clear that I took AP Psychology in high school on my college transcript.” When I emailed the hiring manager about it, she never replied, not even to say that my step was too low for them to hire me, or that they would be pursuing other candidates. This, like most of the positions I have applied to, was a job that did not pay much more than minimum wage.
Throughout the year, I applied to positions in several different fields, but most were related to education, nonprofit work, child care, retail, and writing/editing, all of which I have at least some experience in. But it seemed like so many companies were looking for (random) qualifications and (expensive) certificates that I did not possess, like the Oregon Registry requirement. One of the most common qualifications for receptionist positions is an “AA or certificate in Office Occupations.” Okay, fam, I know how to use Excel. I can answer a multi-line phone. I can greet customers. Please. Just put me to work.***
At some point during this mess of a job search, I discerned from the “Applied” section of my Indeed account, my email inbox, and my calendar that I’ve applied to over 150 jobs in just one year. As I write, that number has continued to grow to about 200.
Depression Tacos:
To cope with feelings of sadness, worthlessness, and regret that I ever attended college in the first place (when I clearly should have gotten a certificate in Office Occupations instead!), I have eaten a lot of tacos al pastor**** and gone to a lot of therapy. I have also started substitute teaching to make some extra cash while I figure out what I’m doing. Fun fact: they don’t interview you at all, nor do they make you take assessment quizzes, to be in charge of a room full of children. We live in a strange world, my friends.
This humble/ self-indulgent essay will not end in a success story, but it will end on a positive note that recalls Rebecca Solnit’s words in the introduction. As empty and washed out as I sometimes feel, I still believe that there are tangible ways I can contribute to the world around me, even if I do so outside of the workforce. In dark times of my life, I have discovered many ways to experience and share moments of beauty, and I am looking forward to sharing similar moments with you in this blog. At the risk of sounding like a tired cliche, we can be rich in loss together.
Resources:
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/therapists This is the website that my mom, an MFT, recommends for finding a mental health professional that suits your needs. It is also the place where I found the therapist I currently work with. I have been seeing her for three years now, and she has helped me endure the trash fire that is 2018.
https://www.selloutyoursoul.com/2010/11/21/phd-in-english-and-life-after-grad-school/ This blog was influential in my decision not to pursue a PhD. The author tries to get you to buy stuff now, which I’m not a fan of, but that method makes sense given the blog’s premise. Especially if you have grad degrees in the humanities, I would recommend checking out some of the blog’s resources and guest articles.
berthamasonsattic@gmail.com If you are struggling with feelings of loneliness, or even if you just feel like you have become a failure in the eyes of the great machine of capitalism, feel free to shoot me an email. Though I’m obviously no expert on anything except the local taqueria scene, I have learned a few things that might be helpful to you.
Footnotes:
* classy insult also courtesy of Rebecca Solnit, my eternal muse
** The registry looks at your work experiences, education, and other skills, and then assigns you a “step” based on how well your experiences align with the goals of Early Childhood Education. My understanding is that some workplaces need to know your step in order to decide what to pay you, but frankly, I still find the whole thing confusing and bureaucratic.
*** I have sincere respect for people doing administrative jobs and working in all kinds of entry-level and service positions in this country. I do not mean to disparage their skills or hard work. But I do believe I have demonstrated that I am capable of doing basic administrative work. If my education does not speak for itself, then I just wish that these businesses would give me a chance to prove that I’m willing to put a lot of effort and care into any task that I’m given.
**** s/o to Carniceria Mi Casita: gracias por todo
55 thoughts on “I Applied to 200 Jobs and All I Got Was This Moderate-Severe Depression”
OK, seriously, everybody who reads this post needs to reblog and tweet it out so this talented young writer can be put to use writing, editing, teaching writing, something… All of us (myself included) who harp on the importance of humanities and the arts to today’s educational system needs to step up for a fellow writer if we can. If you were in my neck of the woods, Athena, I’d have you over for tacos! Wish I had a job for you!
You’re right. Unfortunately this is social media. You won’t find Mr. Darcy here or maybe ever again. It’s a miracle anything that takes more than 3 minutes to read, got read at all. I don’t have that kind of talent. I love the written word. I don’t need pictures or emojis either.
Hi Athena,
I just want you to know that I think you’re amazing and smart and a hard worker. I’m sorry things haven’t really been going your way.
I don’t think college was a waste of time even though it feels like it. College doesn’t necessarily have to get you a job but it builds you in many ways. I know, I know. What am I saying lol ? I’m just a college freshman who sometimes wants to leave and who will probably graduate with student loans. But I still believe it gets better and maybe it’s worth it.
I wish I had a job for you right now but I’ll keep watch for you., just in case. Don’t give up and you’re still amazing.
You don’t mind getting emails from an almost adult teenager right? 😊
Oh yeah, I love writing too and reading and coffee too.
Hope you have a wonderful day!
Love,
Dera ♥
Reblogged this on friendlist.
At least you admit this essay is self-indulgent? A few points of response:
– If you have to include an addendum to clarify you didn’t mean to insult a group of people (i.e. people doing admin, entry-level and service jobs), you’re admitting you didn’t communicate clearly and came across as insulting. That’s poor writing, within an essay focused on blaming others for not getting a job you deem worthy of your talents. Not a good look.
– You appear to be a white woman, yet you don’t acknowledge at any point that you have an inherent advantage over people of color who may be applying for the same jobs as you. This reads as a very intentional omission on your part.
– If you knew it was almost impossible to find a job in the humanities, why did you get an MA in English? You write as though you had no choice in this decision that’s now dooming your ability to live a happy life.
– You don’t receive an MA in Higher Education administration for the sole purpose of learning software programs. Do you receive an MA in English to learn how to better provide citations? Your dismissiveness that you couldn’t possibly have anything to learn is (once again) insulting to an entire profession.
– You mentioned how following two separate romantic partners has impacted your educational and job opportunities, yet again act like your personal decisions have no bearing on your success.
– If you’ve applied for 200 jobs and not been hired for any of them, the problem is you. Posting an embarrassingly self-indulgent essay about how the world just isn’t made for your brilliance is not going to help you.
Linda,
Athena is hurting and needs our support. Can we share God’s love and lift her up rather than tear her down?
Blessings,
Jenny
I’m old so please take that into account. I have a Masters degree and can’t find a job. She’s frustrated. I agree that a little less personal angst would sound more professional but artists are like that. The big question as I see it is, who on this site is an artist and who is playing one?
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is the comment I wanted to reply to. Oh darn, I dropped a participle. Art is more than a job search. Unfortunately it’s hard to give up food and shelter. Depression has historically been a sad side effect of the artist. Sylvia Plath, Hemingway… The list is long. Technical writing is in demand and there’s a talent in that but is it art? I quote Churchill in situations like this. During the darkest days of World War 2 Churchill was asked about his effort to save Britins art. His answer (parapharsed) What are we fighting for?
Linda,
I believe that there are more college graduates with this same problem than you may think – so perhaps you could stifle your judgement just a little. Like Athena, I followed a romantic partner to a college (we are human you know, we are allowed to fall in love, try to establish new roots, and make mistakes). I graduated with a Bachelor’s in Business – Marketing, earned the College of Business award for my department, Honor Society, Beta Gamma Sigma, etc. I paid for my education myself, just like she has, so I went part time for 6 months to earn in-state residency and I also attended summer classes to try to graduate sooner. I had a paid internship during my junior and senior years, but the company was bought out after I graduated. I decided to move closer to my family upon graduation so I left my “in” to the industry. I moved to a city of 250k +, with a low unemployment rate, and a booming economy for 2012… I had around 30 interviews for jobs where they selected a candidate who had anywhere from 10 – 20 years of experience in the field. Each time I made it to the final round of candidates, but no matter what I said or how stellar my interview and resume were, I could not trump 10 years of experience. The best part about this scenario is that a few times, I worked with individuals who had 10-20 years more “experience” who would come to me to learn how to attach a file to an email or open an excel sheet. I ended up settling in retail (again) because I had some experience there from freshman and sophomore year of college. Then I moved onto banking & lending because that’s basically just sales and customer service. Again, like Athena, every few months I would go on a job search and apply to 10-20 jobs in my field, as well as administrative jobs and be turned down. I am currently an admin assistant and I’m not at all offended by her writing. I completely understand the frustration of being told that you may not be qualified to be an admin because you have never been one before; it’s complete bull to be honest. If you have completed a college degree and have some general customer service experience, you can be an admin. The real point of her post is to illuminate how hard it can be to earn a living, even with all of the education that we have been repeatedly told that you need. I wholeheartedly believe that technical certifications would have been far more useful than my bachelor’s degree. A few months ago I spoke with a customer who previously worked as an RN. She is now a school bus driver and she makes more money with better benefits than she had before.
Lastly, did you really bring race into this discussion? You read her entire post and what you read into it was that she was most likely white and that she is selfish and ignorant for not shouting to the world in all caps that she is white. By the way, you wrote, “you appear to be white”. Have you forgotten that you can “appear to be white” but still be of different racial and ethnic heritage than Caucasian?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Valid points and sometimes the truth hurts. Back in the 1970’s I graduated with an M.A. in Sociology and applied to 150 Community Colleges for a teaching position. Got one response (“sorry, no openings”), then I moved on with my life and built a career based on practical skills I already had. No regrets about the education.
LikeLike
Linda,
Your comments and remarks are discouraging and ignorant. The blog is a simple perspective and opinion from one blogger. Did you actually READ the article or did you skim? Even if you skimmed through the blog you still didn’t get the jest of what Athena was trying to convey to her audience. I guess when you were born you already had a 6 figure job, a BA, a MA and a PH.D since you have the audacity to think that applying for and getting a job is easier than one may believe it to be. Second, you brought up race. Why on earth would you bring up race? Where in this blog did she mention anything about race? Again, that’s the ignorance of a small mind to think that race played a factor in this blog when the blog was about difficulty finding a job. You stated that it was “poor writing” because of the “apology addendum” and how it is admitting an insult. Well Linda, the only insult that is being made here is by you. You slammed this story and took the whole thing out of context. You only pointed out the negativity but not once pointed out the positive. One positive is despite it all she still searched for work and took any job that she could to get some cash in her pocket. Wish is better than being on public assistance or some type of welfare.
Like most people with a degree you want to further your education to get you a better paying as well as working in the field you love. I would rather a “career” than a “job” anyday. Doing what you love, getting paid for it and like come to work is okay by me. I have been in the same position like Athena. I have applied for many jobs and completed many online questionnaires with no callbacks. Went to many interviews just to not get the job but the interview was great and they liked me. What I come across in my experience is that my qualifications is too much. I have what they want I also have a strong personality. I won’t every apologize for how I was raised….strong and confident. To tone down who I am for $17 is also an insult on my education, skills and knowledge. I am no millennial baby but I completely understand what the frustration and fight Athena is going through in her blog and commend her not condemn her for keep pushing through.
My point and suggestion to you Linda while sitting on your high horse, is to jump back down and remember where you came from. It’s people like you that make it harder for others to come up in the world. Though not impossible just harder. Negativity is a terrible trait and if you are a negative person that that’s all you want to bring around others. Grow up, become educated and read before opening your mouth and making incorrect and ignorant judgment on others.
Athena,
You are not alone. My very intelligent 29 year old son has a Bachelors Degree in English and Creative Writing and is a member of several academic honor societies. He graduated from Southern New Hampshire University in 2016 and has applied to at least 500 jobs ranging from clerical to retail and has found nothing. He is so embarrassed by this. I told him not to feel embarrassed because he has tried. He has gone on interview after interview. Still nothing. I believe your generation has been pressured into this get a college education and you will succeed myth. I think the problem is that the college loan companies are in with the college recruiters. Somebody is making big money off your generation. I would like to see you and your generation launch a petition to our legislatures to make job training mandatory in universities so that your degrees can be tied to marketable skills. No student loans should be issued unless the field of study directly guarantees that student a job.
I certainly wish you well. Be a voice for your generation.
Jenny
Hey Athena- I really enjoyed this piece for its style although it was hard to read all that you have been going through. If you are up for it, I would be happy to look at your resume and see if there are any red flags or areas for improvement. Usually I charge for resume review and editing services, but for you only, a free review. Email me at vfulco[@]weisisheng.cn I have been trained in US oriented best practices and run a global career services firm in Shanghai China. Previously 24 years in finance/investments in the US. Best, V.
I read your blog post via @Longreads and I am sorry you haven’t found a job. I really enjoyed your writing; you have a great talent. Maybe this publicity will help you get a job.
I feel as if I know you (at least a little bit) after reading this, and (as my Millennial kids would tell you, I am a mom full of suggestions) I have an urge to brainstorm with you. A first brainstorm idea – Have you considered teaching English abroad, for example, in China or Korea or Japan? Maybe you’d be energized by a change of scenery for a year or two. (You’d need a TEFL 100-hour online or class certificate. Your degrees would be an advantage.) You might enjoy it, and working in another country would give you some interesting experiences to write about, as well. A few other ideas – a college admissions officer? an administrator at a community college? I know you didn’t ask for ideas of other types of jobs to look at. I’m sorry; I can’t resist. Best wishes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was wondering that too. You sound like you’d be amazing on the JET program (teaching English in Japan) And the application is at this time of year. You just need a passport and a degree to apply, plus it’s a fulfilling, fun job that is well paid. 🙂
Give me a shout if you need help with the application. I’ve helped a few people though it.
Oh my, I can feel you… luckily I graduated debt free but it was tough to find a job in 2012/2013 I was over and under qualified all at once(it didn’t help that I never searched in my field of study but that’s a different story). Now, I am freelance and cannot complain.
Recently I did apply to a job-listing that came through LinkedIn (my dream job), well at least once a month I receive an email telling me to apply to said job, I even went the extra mile and send an email to the person I would be reporting to, as just the online form without any motivational writing g seemed a bit dry (especially if you have to write for the job I question). Apparently there are quite a lot of ghost jobs out there telling you that a company exists (a friend of mine went to a strange I ternie where they told her that she didn’t seem motivated as she did not know every aspect of the company, months later the job was still up for grabs, I am not sure that they were actively hiring).
So don’t despair, I think a scary amount of applications you are sending out and interviews you are invited to attend to are just there so that it looks as though a company is hiring (hiring means that they are growing successfully etc.)
Good luck to you!
Your post deeply resonates with me. Thank you so much for sharing your story. I also have a BA in English Lit and MA Lit. I even went to law school for a year hoping it would help me cope with the uncertainty of employment. Sadly, it only made me more depressed.
I wish I could write with your fluency and the subtle tongue in cheek style
Hiii I just read your article and I have to say you are a hard working female and may Allah (God) be with you at all the turns of life. (Ameen)
Hiii I just read your article and I have to say you are a hard working female and may God be with you at all the turns of life. (Ameen)
The job search process is a bitch. It is a full time-job in it itself finding a job.
This is a great essay about trying to survive in the hollowed out economy where people who own a portfolio of stocks are doing well, while the rest of us barely subsist on minimum wage jobs. You are not alone!
Well I hope that I read this post on a autobiography after some time, after you have became famous.
Hang in there, your passion is awesome, I know you will succeed
Great post. Looking forward to reading more of your work.
I loved the honesty here and how you expressed your reality. Your voice shines through.
Exactly why i don’t quit my job as a mechanic at a factory, even though im one semester from finishing my history masters. People are always shocked to find out just exactly how much more educated i am than them, and yet im still here at the bottom of the organizational structure.
Could have wrote this article but in French. In fact I did it 😅. Humanities are in poor state everywhere…
I went through the same thing and we end up driving for Uber and actually making good money and it’s kind of fun because you can listen to the radio and meet new people.
That’s a rocky road, Athena. I’m surprised you didn’t go into teaching in the public sector. You would be an excellent AP or humanities teacher. Also, I agree with josypheen—with your love of languages, teaching ESL would be a great fit for you.
Getting work anywhere today seems to be about who you know. Who do you know?
This was such a brilliant read and as a fellow writer I can completely relate to this! Thank you for sharing! ❤
I hear you, but let’s be real for a second — the reason you’ve applied to 200 jobs and not got 1 is because the strategy you’re using isn’t working. It’s not the job; it’s you.
Why not refine your approach? An example of this is attraction. Most men “settle” and ‘apply’ to just about any women because they’re desperate and needy. That doesn’t work long-term because eventually you get ‘fired’.
The WORST way to get a job with the worst odds is applying online. Why? Because HR managers never read them. If this is true — trust me for a second — why are you doing it? Companies prefer to hire people internally, hence your approach is terribly off.
I feel for you — now change your tactic!
Dear, Friendly Neighborhood Millennial… Don’t get tunnel vision, there are lots of ways to make a living and enjoy life without a “job”. Today you need to open a free account on Medium, start writing lots of original articles (just like this one) behind their “paywall”. You have lots of experiences and knowledge to share about being smart, the good bad and ugly of higher education, life experiences, being lost, etc. Your words will resonate with others. Do this twice a week for the next six months and your world will be changed forever!
If you don’t mind selling your soul, retail is always hiring lol.
I cannot express the extent to which I agree with this. I also studied English for my undergrad and when the final few months were upon me I realised that my degree wasn’t leading me into anything where I could use the skills I had learned. I went through all those applications for the business world and experienced nothing but rejection and wondered why on earth I had EVER taken the advice to go ahead and study something I felt passionate about? Passion doesn’t pay. I was this close to moving to London and looking for retail work but I ended up accepting a TEFL job and thank god, it worked out for me because I have since moved into teaching full time with a postgrad behind me. However I still get annoyed that the education system (and I am in it) encourages people to do what makes them happy and what they enjoy when considering further study while knowing that in many cases the “real” world will invalidate their hours of study, passion and knowledge. Following this blog now simply because of this post! Thank you 🙂
I connected to your frustration. I have a bachelors degree and have previous experience within a marketing profession. I have been applying for many jobs recently, which I believe I am qualified to do, but many times I do not get a response.
Earlier this year I went through a long interview process where I made it to the final stage and the recruiter even stated that I was “a hot candidate”, but after the last interview I never heard anything back. After working with a company for a couple of months and going on 5 interviews, I find it very rude and unprofessional of a company to not even provide a response.
The entire process of applying for a job takes a lot of time and to receive no response back can be so discouraging. However, I have to believe that none of the others have worked out for a reason and that the “perfect” job is soon to come. As hard as it seems to be right now, it will all work out as it’s supposed to. Keep your head up. 😊
Wait for the right opportunity that’s the mantra, good luck🍻
Wow indeed there are many ways to contribute to this world
After college, it took about six months to get my first post college job. Worst stress I can remember in my life. Over qualified for jobs I worked previously and underqualified for the jobs I needed the degree for due to lack of experience in that field. Ultimately, college paid off with where I am now but I definitely hung out with my best friend, uglymug depression during that six months of darkness. Worst part was that he ate all my food and never paid for anything.
This sounds very, very familiar at the moment. While I have not applied to 200 jobs, I am well on my way. I hate the whole “you need experience to get experience.” No dip people you think I don’t know that 🙄🙄. I would so love to say. ” How about you allow me that chance and I will grow as I get father and farther into the job.” I hate applying over and over again. I feel this person’s pain.
There is something very flawed within the hiring system that values a canned set of qualifications over the competency and drive of the individual. Of course, hiring managers can’t grab a cup of coffee and “share life” with every applicant, but I’m curious as to how much thought goes into the review of applications. Yes, it’s risky to take chances with hiring an unqualified or under-qualified candidate, but if higher ed gives us nothing, it gives us the ability to learn, adapt, and challenge ourselves and the institutions around us. Something that the field likes to call “critical thinking skills”.
I, myself, have applied for many positions that I’m not generically “qualified” for (5+ years of experience, a degree in an extremely specific field), and I have been tempted to begin every cover letter with “I CARE ABOUT THIS WORK. PLEASE GIVE ME AN INTERVIEW SO I CAN DESCRIBE HOW MUCH I CARE ABOUT THIS WORK.” It feels like a line from a bad breakup, “give me a chance, I can be anyone you want me to be, I can change, I’ll do anything”. (Not a real life example. Or is it…)
I go back and forth with these emotions, specifically in regards to my privilege. I’m more educated and have arguably more opportunities than my parents. Things haven’t been bad: I have healthcare and overall good health which is a downright miracle in this day-and-age. But I was equipped to believe, through the aforementioned higher ed courses, that I have a greater purpose– one that can hopefully catch fire in the right office where I can gleefully scan more pay memos, and set up more google calendar appointments with pizzazz as I click my heels and do a pretty jig. I acknowledge my privilege, but it doesn’t make the day-to-day any more meaningful.
I’m not entirely sure why I’m writing this. I don’t have any answers, and I doubt I can revolutionize the hiring systems in America. Onward, we go.
Recruitment is a farce. Look around, are those in work or managing others more talented than those desperate for work?
I applied for 85 jobs between February and the beginning of April, all of which involved uploading a copy of my resume to the site and then filling in by hand the same information that was on my resume on the next several pages. I applied for receptionist jobs, admin jobs, and got a few shady interviews for in-store sales positions (no thanks, y’all). I eventually ended up getting a recommendation as a legal assistant from one of the people who had interviewed me for a receptionist, despite the fact that I had zero experience. She was willing to take a chance on me, and hired me in April. I have consistently blown everyone away with how quickly I’ve picked things up and how efficiently I’m able to research/label/get things where they need to go. I spend my days editing retail leases and writing letters to clients, making phone calls, and billing, so I’m not using my English MA to the best of my ability (I never wanted to teach, anyway…), but I am very happy with my position and definitely have used the skills I learned in grad school here. There’s only one way to go from here, and that’s up. I’m thankful it’s a job that I can put away at the end of the day and don’t have to take home with me, because it leaves me time for writing/working on my novel once I get home. It’s a perfect position. I’ve done retail, I’ve done fast food, and this is the first job that has given me benefits, etc.
As someone who studied English Lit myself, I can’t tell you how much I strongly agree with you. It’s insane how much we are pushed in to going to college and no thought given to how we will live, eat, pay bills (etc). It amazes me the amount of time I could’ve saved and money I could’ve saved if I just got a certification for a job.
Yep. Frustrating isn’t the word for it.
What a incredible post. I have been in this predicament for the last few years. Since 2015 I must have applied for over 400 posts. Everything for reception to intern positions. My degree is in Humanities namely Human Resource and Psychology. I also completed 4 years of a 5 year LLB degree and numerous online courses and certificates. Still no luck. I guess, only when Grace sees fit we will get employment…. Good luck and God bless your search.
*an
I’m around the same age as you and I’ve been told to go to college to get a degree so I can get a good job. When in reality jobs are scarce and even if you get one it’s one where the boss doesn’t care about you, low pay and co-workers you don’t want to be around
It’s such a drag but unfortunately this is the position most of us with degrees in the humanities find ourselves in!
Great post, thank you for sharing your story. Arts graduates often have a rocky time when confronted with the corporate realities of job hunting. It’s a soulless process, and HR as an industry is really not designed to view people as individuals (ironically). I know a lot of talented arts grads who end up in retail at least for a couple of months after graduating, including myself.
You can work yourself to the bone for that ‘piece of paper’ (although certificates are probably digital now), but it is the stuff you learn which really puts you in a good position. Although, which are these subjects, I would like to know? And can you learn them through independent study? Most probably…
I decided to study fine art since I thought this would give me the opportunity to study any subject I wanted under the umbrella. It did, and I was, and am, quite content with the choice-originally I got accepted to study philosophy. My path into work has involved getting experiences outside the sphere and letting every experience feed into what I have to offer. Writing and creating also helped me soul search, which certainly wasn’t a waste. Good luck with everything. 🙂
